Nevada gaming win fell 45.55% in June to $566.81M as casino operators slowly rolled out openings throughout the month.

Las Vegas Strip gaming win was down 61.36% to $238.25M, while North Las Vegas properties saw a drop of only 23.26%. Gaming win was down 8.53% Y/Y in Reno.

There is no official consensus mark, but the numbers look better than anticipated all things COVID considered.

Sector watch: Caesars Entertainment (CZR +8.8% ), MGM Resorts (MGM +4.7% ), Boyd Gaming (BYD +11.8% ), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +2.5% ), Las Vegas Sands (LVS -0.2% ), Full House Resorts (FLL +5.3% ) and Red Rock Resorts (RRR +8.4% ).

Yesterday, Boyd Gaming posted a casino industry shocker with its earnings report.