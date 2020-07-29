Nevada gaming win fell 45.55% in June to $566.81M as casino operators slowly rolled out openings throughout the month.
Las Vegas Strip gaming win was down 61.36% to $238.25M, while North Las Vegas properties saw a drop of only 23.26%. Gaming win was down 8.53% Y/Y in Reno.
There is no official consensus mark, but the numbers look better than anticipated all things COVID considered.
Sector watch: Caesars Entertainment (CZR +8.8%), MGM Resorts (MGM +4.7%), Boyd Gaming (BYD +11.8%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN +2.5%), Las Vegas Sands (LVS -0.2%), Full House Resorts (FLL +5.3%) and Red Rock Resorts (RRR +8.4%).
Yesterday, Boyd Gaming posted a casino industry shocker with its earnings report.