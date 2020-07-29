Baxter Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2020 2:31 PM ETBaxter International Inc. (BAX)BAXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Baxter (NYSE:BAX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-20.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.86B (+0.7% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects Adj. gross margin of 43.4% and adj. operating margin of 16.9%.
- Over the last 2 years, BAX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward.