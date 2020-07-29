Baxter Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Jul. 29, 2020 2:31 PM ETBaxter International Inc. (BAX)BAXBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Baxter (NYSE:BAX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-20.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.86B (+0.7% Y/Y).
  • Analysts expects Adj. gross margin of 43.4% and adj. operating margin of 16.9%.
  • Over the last 2 years, BAX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 8 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.