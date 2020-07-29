Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$3.25 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $671.68M (-78.7% Y/Y).

Analysts expect EBITDA of $326.5M, including $22M from trivago.

Over the last 2 years, EXPE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 15 downward.