Business investment not yet recovering: Powell press conference
Jul. 29, 2020 2:36 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell credits fiscal stimulus for recent recovery in household spending, he said in his post-FOMC meeting virtual press conference.
- Business fixed investment, though, has yet to recover, he added.
- He repeats that the Fed will use all of its tools for as long as it takes to support the economy and prevent lasting damage.
- Signs of increased virus cases are starting to weigh on the economic recovery, he said. And the path forward for the economy remains "extraordinarily uncertain," he said.
- Expects to wrap up the Fed's deliberations on its monetary policy framework review "in the near future."
- Update at 2:41 PM ET: Fiscal policy taken so far has made "a critical difference" to those hurt most by the pandemic.
- "It will take continued support for both monetary and fiscal policy" to support the recovery. Still it will take awhile for the economy and employment situation to get back to where it was before the COVID-19 outbreak, Powell said.
- 2:45 PM ET: Regarding the extension of the emergency lending programs to the end of the year even though they haven't been used much, Powell said, "It's important that the facilities stay in place until we're very confident that the market turmoil and uncertainty from the pandemic is behind us."
- 2:48 PM ET: He repeats that there will be a need for more fiscal support, especially for parts of the economy that will take the longest to recover (such as hospitality and travel). It will take a "fairly long time" for the parts of the economy that require people to gather together to recover and "many people" in the leisure sector won't get their jobs back, he said.
- 2:55 PM ET: The Fed's asset purchases aren't structured like QE, but "it's working like it," he Powell said.
- 2:58 PM ET: The Fed is closely monitoring the coin situation, he said. It's not that there's a shortage of coins but that they stopped circulating. "We've been working to address the issue," he added.
- The Fed has asked the public to keep coins in circulation, is working with banks, and has created a coin task force.
- "We do think the inventory is building up," he said.
- 3:00 PM ET: Powell notes that high-frequency data show that the pace of recovery is slowing, but "it's too early to say how large that is and how sustained it will be."
- 3:08 PM ET: "We're going to assume that our policies are needed, that our facilities are needed" until there's evidence that they're not needed anymore, he said.
- 3:10 PM ET: As in his last press conference, Powell repeats: "We're not even thinking about thinking about raising rates." Rather, the Fed is focused on keeping accommodative policies for as long as they're needed.
- 3:16 PM ET: "We've made it a very high priority to be as diverse and inclusive as we can," he said, in response to a question about the Fed's diversity, especially when it comes to women economists. "We're doing a lot. I'm sure we can do more."
- 3:21 PM ET: The Fed "has no intention to buy equities" and isn't looking at that, Powell said. Under emergency facilities, the Fed has been purchasing corporate bonds and some municipal bonds.
- 3:22 PM ET: "The labor market has a long way to go to recover, even with two very strong months of job creation," Powell said. "We still have 14M people out of work."
- 3:25 PM ET: The Fed hasn't made any decisions yet on whether to tie forward guidance to either specific dates or to specific macro outcomes, like unemployment or inflation.
- 3:30 PM ET: Press conference ends.
- Watch webcast.
- Previously: Fed stands pat on rates (July 29)