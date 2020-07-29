MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.70 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $403.34M (-87.5% Y/Y).

Analysts expect Adj. property EBITDA loss of $158.1M for Las Vegas.

Over the last 2 years, MGM has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.