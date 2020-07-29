CIGNA (NYSE:CI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $5.16 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $37.93B (+10.3% Y/Y).

Analysts expects Health Services of $25.61B and Medical care ratio of 75.8%.

Over the last 2 years, CI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.