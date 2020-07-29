MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (-50.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.54B (-20.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MTZ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.