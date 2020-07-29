Flowserve Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2020 5:35 PM ETFlowserve Corporation (FLS)FLSBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-48.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $883.49M (-10.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward.