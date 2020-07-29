Arcosa Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2020 5:35 PM ETArcosa, Inc. (ACA)ACABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (-7.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $487.7M (+12.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ACA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.