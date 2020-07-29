Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.95 (+59.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.72B (+12.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MOH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.