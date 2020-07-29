For Q2, Carriage Services (CSV +14.6% ) reported revenue of $77.5M (+14.4% Y/Y), beating consensus by $4.6M.

June Financial Revenue and EBITDA got the full benefit of ~$3M sustainable annual increase in cemetery perpetual care income.

Total same store funeral contracts increased 12% Y/Y to $7.84M

Total Field EBITDA stood at $33.2M (+22.6% Y/Y); field EBITDA margin expanded 290 bps to 42.9%.

Adjusted consolidated EBITDA rose 32% to $25.4M; EBITDA margin expanded 440 bps to 32.8%.

Q2 adjusted net income of $8M, (+40.8% Y/Y); adjusted diluted EPS of $0.45 (+45.2% Y/Y).

Adjusted free cash flow of $17.9M, an increase of $8.5M Y/Y.

Total debt O/S of $508.5M, a decrease of $24.4M since March 31, 2020.

Bill Goetz resigned from his president and COO position.

Rolling Four Quarter Outlook: Revenue of $312-$320M; adjusted consolidated EBITDA of $95-$100M; adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin of 30%-31%; adjusted diluted EPS of $1.65-$1.75; adjusted free cash flow of $50-$54M.

"Carriage Services functions in a unique market and has grown responsibly. With the integration of four new funeral homes and increasing pre-need and at-need funeral contracts expect to see free cash flow and profitability continue to grow along with the stock price," Michael A. Gayed, CFA wrote on Seeking Alpha.

