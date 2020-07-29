Mettler Toledo (NYSE:MTD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.22 (-18.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $645.93M (-11.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MTD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.