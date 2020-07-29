EXACT Sciences Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2020 5:35 PM ETExact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)EXASBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.65 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $228.42M (+14.3% Y/Y).
- Analysts expects Gross margin of 75.7% and Operating margin in the range of (59.8%)-(7.9%).
- Over the last 2 years, EXAS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 6 downward.