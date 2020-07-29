NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (+200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $105.96M (+22.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, NVCR has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.