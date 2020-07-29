Gold futures (XAUUSD:CUR) posted a ninth straight gain to settle at another record, then extends gains after the Fed reiterated plans to keep interest rates near zero until the economy improves further.

August Comex gold closed +0.5% to $1,953.40/oz., and has added another ~$20/oz. since the FOMC statement to $1,972.70/oz.; the stretch of nine straight gains is the longest streak since the 10-session winning streak that ended in January.

"With this one small element of uncertainty removed, gold responded well and resumed its rally," Gold Newsletter editor Brien Lundin tells MarketWatch.

Bloomberg notes gold's surge is winning over a wider fan base of pension funds, insurance companies and private wealth specialists.

Pimco, for example, is looking for safe havens "beyond government bonds. Given Pimco's view that rates will be kept very low for years to come causing depressed levels of real yield, gold feels like an appropriate diversifier."

"There has definitely been more widespread institutional ownership of gold than in previous rallies," says John Reade, chief market strategist at the World Gold Council.

