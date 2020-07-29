Seeing now as a "good time to tactically move aside," Raymond James downgrades Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from Strong Buy to Market Perform and removes the price target.

Analyst Adam Tindle: "The post-print setup likely suggests we're seeing peak trends now, new products releases in 2H seem unlikely given Sonos has exceeded its annual goal and intends to cut costs in 2H, and we think it's a good time to tactically move aside."

Tindle notes a moderation in search trends in July after strength in the June quarter.

SONO shares are down 3.3% to $15.90.

The company has a Neutral average Wall St. Analysts rating and $13.86 average price target.