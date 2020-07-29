For Q2 (USX +26.1% ) reported a operating revenue of $422.5M (+2.1% Y/Y), ahead of consensus by $7.74M, with a 4.9% growth contributed by Truckload division and 16.7% from brokerage.

Operating income rose 85.2% Y/Y to $16.3M, operating ratio expanded 180 bps to 96.1%; truckload segment operating ratio improved 340 bps to 94.6%.

The Over-the-Road division experienced substantial improvement in Q2 driven by the conversion of an additional 300 of USX's lowest performing tractors into digital fleet; dedicated division’s average revenue per tractor per week rose 2.6% Y/Y per tractor per week.

Net income stood at $9.5M or $0.18/diluted share, beating consensus by $0.33, compared to $2.7M or $0.05/diluted share in year ago quarter.

"Given the positive results of Q1 pilot we moved to a full production model, scaling the business to ~400 trucks in Q2. Phase one of our plan is to convert a total of 900 Over-the-Road solo trucks, with the lowest returns, to our digital platform over the next few quarters. Phase two of our plan will be to potentially convert an additional 1,200 trucks over the next couple of years. While the conversion will not be linear, we expect our margins to expand further.” president & CEO Eric Fuller commented.

At the end of Q2, USX reported $140.4M of liquidity, an increase of ~$45M Q/Q; $381.6M of net debt and $240.2M of total stockholders' equity.

Net capital expenditures through June 30, 2020 stood at $65M; full year 2020 net capital expenditures are seen between ~$100 to $120M.

"One thing that is a major bonus is its customer base. Having a strong foundation with eight big names for over 15 years speaks volumes about the way you operate. 71% of the 2019 revenue came from the top 25 customers," Graham Grieder wrote on Seeking Alpha.

