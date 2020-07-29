Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY +1.6% ) has trimmed its FY 2020 guidance, citing currency effects, after posting a slight increase in 1H earnings. Core income rose 0.4% to €8.8B, boosted by its green energy and trading businesses.

It now expects full-year core earnings to be €18B, marginally up from prior guidance of ~€18.6B.

Net profit for the year will be €5-€5.2B compared with earlier guidance of €5.4B.

The company said that total coal capacity had fallen to below 10 gigawatts during the first half while 800 megawatts of new green capacity had been added.

Enel invested €4.1B, of which more than 80% was in green energy and networks.