New Mexico's Public Regulation Commission approves a plan to replace PNM Resources' (PNM -0.4% ) coal-fired San Juan Generating Station with all renewable energy.

The decision sets in motion plans for PNM to sign power purchase agreements with third-party providers to build 650 MW of new solar farms and 300 MW of back-up battery storage.

The PUC says the plan offers the best option to meet the state's carbon-free environmental goals while restoring much of the tax base that San Juan County will lose when PNM and other utility companies abandon San Juan in 2022.

PNM recently reaffirmed its 2020 EPS guidance range of $2.16-$2.26, saying load reductions related to COVID-19 were offset by warmer than normal temperatures across New Mexico and Texas.