Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) annual cloud conference is going fully digital this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon Web Services’ re:Invent 2020 will be held between November 30 and December 18 and event updates will be posted here.

The event was originally scheduled for Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 in Las Vegas.

More than 65,000 people attended re:Invent last year.

The Amazon Web Services cloud division brought in $10.2B in revenue last quarter. Amazon will report earnings tomorrow after the bell, and you can find AWS and other consensus estimates here.