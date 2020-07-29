Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF) is set to book $1.4-1.7B in impairments before tax in its half-year results, reflecting lower oil price forecasts.

It plans to spend around $365M on investments and decomissioning this year. Tullow added in a trading statement its 2020 cash flow was forecast to break even at current prices.

The company, meanwhile, reported production in-line with expectations, averaging 77,700 barrels of oil per day, despite the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. It said it was narrowing its full-year guidance, setting the new range at 71,000 and 78,000 bopd.

Revenue for 1H is expected at around $700M.

Expects net debt of ~$3bn, and has ~$500M of liquidity headroom.

1H results are scheduled on September 9.