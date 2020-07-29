For Q2, AtriCure (ATRC -6.4% ) reported worldwide revenue of $40.8M (-30.7% Y/Y), beating consensus by $4.73M, as U.S. and International revenue dropped 28.6% and 39% respectively.

Gross profit dipped 36.9% to $27.7M; gross margin narrowed 680 bps to 67.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $6.1M vs. profit of $1.4M in year ago quarter.

2Q20 adjusted loss per share of $0.38, beating consensus by $0.16, vs. 2Q19 loss $0.17.

As of June 30, 2020, cash balance stood at $232.5M vs. $81.8M as of December 31, 2019.

"We achieved significant milestones on our strategic initiatives with the release of the CONVERGE clinical trial data in May as well as further progress on aMAZE, continued success with Cryo Nerve Block, and ongoing training and education programs," president & CEO Michael Carrel commented.

