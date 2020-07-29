FormFactor Q2 2020 Earnings Preview
Jul. 29, 2020 By: SA News Team
- FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (+211.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $159.22M (+15.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FORM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.