Arizona is leading a multi-state U.S. probe into whether Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) slowing of older iPhones violated deceptive trade practices, according to documents viewed by Reuters.

investigators behind the probe, which has been going on for nearly two years, have asked the tech giant for data related to the "unexpected shutdowns" and throttling of older devices through power management software.

The throttling issue came to light in 2017, leading to Apple's public apology and price cut on battery replacements.

Last week, a separate document showed that Texas' AG might sue Apple in connection to a multi-state investigation, but the document didn't specify charges.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is appearing before the House Judiciary Committee's Antitrust subcommittee today with live updates available here.