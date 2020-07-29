Goldman Sachs's (GS +0.9% ) merchant banking division has agreed to invest in warehouses across the U.S., Bloomberg reports, in a bet that e-commerce will continue to accelerate and drive demand for such facilities.

Goldman is teaming up with Dalfen Industrial on a group of 46 "last-mile" industrial facilities that are valued at ~$500M, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Even before the pandemic, Blackstone Group and Prologis invested billions of dollars on logistics facilities. Last year, Blackstone agreed to buy a network of U.S. industrial warehouses from Singapore-based GLP for $18.7B.

Dalfen President and Chief Investment Officer Sean Dalfen told Bloomberg that portfolio that Goldman in investing in received ~10 bids. The facilities are 94% occupied and counts among its tenants Amazon, Sherwin Williams and Frito-Lay.