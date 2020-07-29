PRGX Global rallies on upbeat Q2 earnings; raised outlook
Jul. 29, 2020 3:49 PM ETPRGX Global, Inc. (PRGX)PRGXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- For Q2, PRGX Global (PRGX +6.1%) reported revenue of $39.01M (-7.1% Y/Y), beating consensus by $1.86M, negatively impacted by $0.07M from a strengthening U.S. dollar.
- Net income of $0.4M vs. a loss of $4.2M in the same period last year; $0.02/diluted share beating consensus by $0.05.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $7.6M, the highest Q2 adjusted EBITDA in seven years and a 165% Y/Y increase.
- At June 30, 2020, unrestricted cash stood at $21.1M, borrowings of $37M against its $60M revolving credit facility.
- "More than 75% of our revenue comes from clients engaged in providing essential goods and services, and our clients continue to look to PRGX to help them generate working capital during this challenging pandemic period," president & CEO Ron Stewart commented.
- Outlook: Increasing 2020 annual guidance for adjusted EBITDA to a revised range of $29 to $30M; CapEx guidance of ~$10M; Q3 and Q4 pipeline looks strong from new business, both in retail clients and commercial.
- Previously: PRGX Global EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue