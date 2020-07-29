"Planewreck," Vertical Research analyst Rob Stallard calls Boeing's (BA -2.8% ) Q2 results, as "almost every single metric in Boeing's P&L this quarter was worse than we had expected."

Believing "the plethora of downside risks are not fully reflected in Boeing's current share price," Stallard also thinks the company's aspirations for a production rate of 31 on its 737 planes in early 2022 remain "too optimistic," as clearing its 737 MAX inventory could take longer than expected.

Stallard rates Boeing shares as a Hold with a $153 price target.

Boeing delivered "a messy Q2 as expected... but in some cases not as bad as feared" says Citi's Jonathan Raviv, pointing to cash and cash balances, "where things looked 'OK'," with the company burning through less cash than feared and ending with ~$32B on the balance sheet.

Boeing said it would reduce the number of 787 and 777 planes manufactured in 2021, but Baird analyst Peter Arment says the cuts were expected, blaming COVID-19 and the prolonged grounding of the 737 MAX for the larger than expected loss.

AerCap said today it agreed with Boeing to restructure its order book for the 737 MAX, canceling orders for 15 of the jets as its own leasing customers cancel their orders.