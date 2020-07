Amedisys (AMED +6.3% ) reported Q2 revenue of $485M (-1.6% Y/Y)

Home health segment: medicare revenue equaled $192.2M, while non-medicare revenue of $97.3M

Hospice segment: medicare revenue equaled $167M, while non-medicare revenue of $10.1M

Personal Care segment: non-medicare revenue of $17.7M

Adjusted EBITDA of $66.4M vs. $61.4M last year.

Adjusted EPS of $1.34 vs. $1.21 last year

Gross margin of 121.3M.

2020 Guidance: Revenue $2.04B-2.07B, Adjusted EBITDA $245M-255M, Adjusted EPS $4.84-5.06.

