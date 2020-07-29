Stocks wrap up broad-based rally with no Fed or tech curveballs

The market closed firmly higher, emerging unscathed from the risks of Fed day and big tech CEOs facing Congress.

The S&P closed up 1.3% , the Dow rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq ended up 1.4% .

Stocks had been rallying into the Fed announcement and shifted gears after a very vanilla statement. The broader market dipped when Chairman Powell noted a "slowing in the pace of the recovery" but that was countered by him going to the third derivative on lower-for-longer, saying the FOMC isn't "thinking about thinking about thinking about" raising rates.

In the day's other big event, megacap CEOs facing numerous unrelated questions at the antitrust hearing had little effect on their shares. Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook closed higher.

The rally was broad-based, with all 11 S&P sectors closing higher.

Energy ended the surprise winner, while Financials, which started the day weak, rose sharply as well. The Consumer Staples sector was in the basement.

In commodities, gold (XAUUSD:CUR) made a post-Fed run at $2000/oz before falling back to modest gains, up 0.5% .

Beaten-down retail made an appearance on the leader board after L Brands, up 35% , landed an upgrade by J.P. Morgan. Gap, Urban Outfitters and American Eagle Outfitters went along for the ride.

