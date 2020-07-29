Raytheon Technologies (RTX -2.6% ) is lower as Argus downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $61 price target, a day after the company reported better than forecast Q2 earnings and revenues.

While Raytheon's business mix - which factors in the old United Technologies divestiture of its elevator and air conditioner businesses, and its acquisition of Collins Aerospace - appears favorable compared to most defense industry peers, "near-term earnings trends are murky at best, in part due to the impact of the pandemic," analyst John Eade says.

Compared to the peer group, Eade says shares are now trading at premiums on metrics such as P/E and price/sales, even though industry peers have more clarity on earnings.

RTX's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' rating are both Bullish.