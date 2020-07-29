Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) reports comparable sales increased 9.1% in Q2 to top the consensus mark of +7.2%.

Gross profit was up 450 bps as a percentage of sales to 37.3%. The company says the increase was driven by strategic changes in its promotional activities, partially accelerated by the COVID-19 environment, coupled with cycling deep promotions from the prior year, as well as outsized shrink improvement from operational efficiencies and positive leverage from additional sales.

CEO update: "Our strong second quarter performance was driven by the strategic changes we have begun to implement across our business and the continued positive impact on demand from the COVID-19 pandemic. As we head into the second half of the year, our early strategic wins give me confidence in our long-term direction, and our team members’ dedication assures me we will continue to provide our communities and customers healthy food for their families."

No formal guidance was issued Sprouts due to the uncertainty around the pandemic.

Shares of Sprouts are up 6.85% AH to $29.00.

