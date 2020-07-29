Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) fiscal Q3 results:

Revenues: $822.9M (-3.5%); Diagnostics: $532.2M (+74.3%); Breast Health: $224.0M (-31.2%).

Increase in diagnostics driven by demand for two SARS-CoV-2 tests. Sales in Molecular Diagnostics were up 169.3% to $460.3M.

Net income: $136.4M (+45.3%); non-GAAP net income: $194.7M (+13.5%); EPS: $0.53 (+51.4%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.75 (+19.0%).

Cash flow ops (FY to date): ($3.7M) (+98.1%).

Fiscal Q4 guidance: Revenues: $925M - 1,025M; EPS: $0.73 - 0.93; non-GAAP EPS: $0.95 - 1.15.

Shares up 8% after hours.

Hologic EPS beats by $0.37, beats on revenue