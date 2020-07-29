Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) jumps 2.22% in AH trading after FQ2 EPS arrived in ahead of even the highest estimate turned in by analysts. Segment operating profit was $813 vs. $645M a year ago.

"As we advance our strategy, we are increasingly seeing growing benefits flow to our bottom line," says ADM CEO Juan Luciano.

ADM ended the quarter with more cash on its books than a year ago.

No formal guidance was issued, but the company says that as it advances its strategy, it is increasingly seeing growing benefits flow to the bottom line.

