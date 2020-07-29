CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) reaffirms its 2020 revenue guidance of $1.010B-$1.045B and normalized FFO per share guidance of $3.75-$3.90.

Boosts 2020 capex guidance to $850M-$950M from $750M-$85M and development guidance to $835M-$930M from prior range of $735M-$830M.

Also announces the retirement of its CFO, Diane Morefield; CONE targets naming her successor by the end of the year. Morefield will remain with the company until March 1, 2021.

Q2 normalized FFO per share of $1.03 vs. consensus estimate of 93 cents and 97 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 revenue of $256.4M vs. average analyst estimate of $251.6M and up 2% Y/Y.

Q2 net operating income of $157.4M increased 6% Y/Y.

Backlog of $97M in annualized GAAP revenue as of the end of Q2, the highest quarter-end backlog in the company’s history.

Conference call on July 30 at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: CyrusOne FFO beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (July 29)