Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) Q2 results:

Revenue: $241.0M (+85.0%); U.S. subscription access fee revenue: $152.0M (+77.8%); U.S. visit fee revenue: $39.0M (+158.3%).

Net loss: ($25.7M) (+12.3%); loss/share: ($0.34) (+17.1%); non-GAAP EBITDA: $26.3M (+317.5%).

Cash flow ops (6 mo.): $29.2M (+999%).

Q3 guidance: Revenue: $275M - 285M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $27M - 31M; loss/share: ($0.35 - 0.30); U.S. paid membership: 50M - 51M.

2020 guidance: Revenue: $980M - 995M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $85M - 92M; loss/share: ($1.45 - 1.36); U.S. paid membership: at least 50M.

2021 guidance: Revenue growth: 30 - 40%.

Teladoc Health EPS misses by $0.10, beats on revenue, doubles total visits