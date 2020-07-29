Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Q2 core EPS (excluding PAA) of 27 cents beats the consensus estimate of 22 cents and improves from 21 cents in Q1.

"Our portfolio performed well due to the relative attractiveness of the MBS sector as well as accommodative monetary policy and fiscal support for the economy," said Annaly CEO and Chief Investment Officer David Finkelstein.

Economic leverage of 6.4x vs. 6.8x in prior quarter.

Book value per common share of $8.39 at Q2-end vs. $7.50 at Q1-end.

Q2 net interest margin, excluding PAA of 1.88% vs. 1.18% in Q1 and 1.28% in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net interest spread, excluding PAA, of 1.72% vs. 1.00% in Q1 and 1.07% in Q2 2019.

Repurchased $175M in common stock since the beginning of Q2.

Conference call on July 30 at 9:00 AM ET.

