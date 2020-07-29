Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is up 11.7% postmarket after posting an easy beat in fiscal Q1 earnings, growing revenues when consensus expected a decline, and posting higher net income and gross margin.

Revenues rose 1.5% (and dipped 0.3% sequentially) to $787.5M, including record infrastructure supporting 5G base station deployments and power amplifiers for upcoming C-band spectrum allocations.

Gross margin fell 1 point to 48.6%, and operating income fell $6.2M to $203.7M. Net income (non-GAAP) fell to $175.1M from $185.3M.

As for outlook, CFO Mark Murphy says “The rollout of 5G and Qorvo’s operational performance helped drive a June quarter well above our expectations. During the September quarter, we expect robust end market demand and ongoing operational improvements to drive healthy revenue growth, gross margin expansion to approximately 50%, and continued strong free cash flow.”

It's guiding to revenue of $925M-$955M (well above consensus for $729.9M), gross margin of about 50%, and EPS of $1.90 at the midpoint (well above consensus for $1.43).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release