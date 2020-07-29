Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) reports comparable sales fell 56.9% in Q2 as the impact of restaurant closings factored in. The comp is lower than several of CAKE's peers.

Restaurant margin was -7.0% of sales vs. +0.8% consensus.

CEO update: "We have seen very strong pent-up demand when Cheesecake Factory locations reopen on-premise dining. Our large restaurant footprints and flexible seating layouts are enabling us to capture meaningful sales levels despite capacity restrictions. At the same time, we continue to see strength in the off-premise channel at both reopened restaurants and those continuing to operate an off-premise only model."

The company ended the quarter with 71% of its restaurants back open for dine-in. On the balance sheet, cash of $250.2M and total debt of $376M were on the books at the end of the quarter.

Shares of CAKE are up 2.56% AH to $27.25.

