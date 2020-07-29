Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares gain 13% after hours following fiscal Q3 beats and a lucrative patent dispute settlement with Huawei. The company also seemingly confirmed a delay for Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) 5G iPhone.

QCT revenue rose 7% Y/Y to $3.8B. EBT was up 20% to $603M. MSM chip shipments fell 17% Y/Y to 130M.

QTL revenue totaled $1.04B, down 19% Y/Y. EBIT was down 28% to $646M.

In July, Qualcomm reached a settlement agreement with Huawei and signed a new long-term global patent license agreement. QCOM's Q4 outlook assumes QTL royalties due on Huawei sales in the quarter and $1.8B in revenue from past due royalties, which won't be included in the non-GAAP results.

The Q4 outlook also assumes a 15% Y/Y reduction in handset sales due to the coronavirus pandemic, including the delay of a global 5G flagship phone launch, likely referring to Apple's forthcoming iPhone lineup.

For Q4, QCOM sees $5.5-6.3B (consensus: $5.76B) in non-GAAP revenue with $4.3-4.9B from QCT and $1.2-1.4B from QTL. EPS is expected at $1.05-1.25 (consensus: $1.09). MSM chip shipments are seen at 145-165M versus the 165.7M consensus.

