Alongside its Q2 earnings, Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) has announced governance changes and a board refreshment plan.

The board unanimously approved an amendment to institute a mandatory board retirement policy, under which the board will not nominate a non-employee director who's reached 72 years of age.

In connection with that, Robert E. Garrison II, Edward “Chap” Hutcheson Jr. and Robert F. McKenzie won't be nominated for re-election at the 2021 annual meeting. And Lee Hogan and J. Landis “Lanny” Martin won't be nominated for re-election in 2022, at which point the board will select a new independent chair.

And it's reviewing its executive compensation: In conjunction with additional business metrics under consideration, the Compensation Committee says it will review compensation to hold management accountable to the performance metrics.