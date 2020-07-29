Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) plans to launch its BetAmerica sports betting and iGaming platform in Michigan through a partnership with Hannahville Indian Community.

Initially, the company will open a retail BetAmerica sportsbook at Island Resort & Casino in Harris, Michigan and make the BetAmerica online sportsbook and iGaming platform available throughout the state of Michigan, subject to gaming license and regulatory approvals.

CHDN is flat in AH trading after posting a mixed Q2 earnings report.

