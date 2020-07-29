Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) -4.6% after-hours following mixed Q2 results but including a 58% Y/Y plunge in revenues to $474M and a 3% drop in production to 319K boe/day.

Concho says its Q2 average realized price for oil and natural gas excluding derivatives fell 58% Y/Y to $23.66/bbl and dropped 41% RO $0.68/Mcf, respectively.

Q2 controllable costs totaled $7.49/boe, 25% Y/Y decrease, and the company expects to hold full-year controllable costs below $8.50/boe.

FY 2020 production and capex expectations are unchanged at 197K boe/day and $1.6B, respectively.

Additionally, Solaris Water Midstream says it is expanding its joint venture with Concho, and will manage Concho's produced water gathering, transportation, disposal and recycling for a 2.3M-acre area in Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.