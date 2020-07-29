PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) now sees FY2020 revenue growth of ~20% and FY2020 non-GAAP EPS growth of ~25%.

PYPL gains 1.6% in after-hours trading.

Implies 2020 revenue of $21.3B, using 2019 revenue of $17.77B; consensus estimate is $20.4B.

Guidance implies 2020 non-GAAP EPS of $3.88, using 2019 non-GAAP EPS of $3.10; consensus estimate is $3.39.

Sees Q3 revenue growth of ~23% and non-GAAP EPS growth of ~25%.

Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 vs. consensus estimate of 87 cents; compares with 66 cents in Q1, which included a 17-cent charge for increasing credit loss reserve, and 71 cents in Q2 2019.

Q2 revenue of $5.26B beats the consensus estimate of $5.00B; rose 25% Y/Y.

Q2 net new active accounts of 21.3M, the strongest quarter for NNAs in the company's history, vs. 20.2M in Q1 (including 10.2M active accounts added upon closing of Honey).

3.7B payment transactions vs. 3.26M in Q1.

Q2 total payment volume of $222B, up 29% Y/Y; merchant services volume grew 28% on a spot basis; Venmo processed ~$37B in TPV, up 52%.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Previously: PayPal EPS beats by $0.20, beats on revenue (July 29)