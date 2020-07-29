Vanguard is seeking shareholder approval to merge the $1.1B Vanguard U.S. Value Fund (MUTF:VUVLX) into the $77.2B Vanguard Value Index Fund (MUTF:VIVAX). Interestingly, the U.S. Value Fund is actively managed, while the Value Index Fund - as its name implies - is indexed. The Value Index Fund has an expense ratio of 0.05%, 17 basis points less than its actively managed cousin.

The earliest the merger could happen would be January 2021.

The fund giant is also looking to change from "diversified" to "non-diversified" the status of fund funds whose concentrations have increased so much that "diversified" no longer adequately describes them. The five: Vanguard Health Care Fund (MUTF:VGHAX), Vanguard Energy Fund (MUTF:VGELX), Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund (MUTF:VWUAX), Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund - Growth Portfolio, and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund - Real Estate Index Portfolio.