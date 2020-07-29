O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) smashes expectations with a +16.2% comparable sales mark in Q2 vs. +0.6% consensus.

CEO update: "After experiencing significant COVID-related sales headwinds in the first two weeks of the quarter, we saw an immediate and dramatic improvement in our business and sustained robust, record-setting sales volumes throughout the remainder of our second quarter."

The company notes that its DIY business was extremely strong and the bigger contributor to the 16.2% increase in comparable store sales for the quarter. "It is also noted that several positive macroeconomic factors supported the strong demand Q2, including the government stimulus and unemployment benefits and the re-opening of consumer activity as stay-at-home orders began lifting.

Previously: O'Reilly Automotive EPS beats by $2.96, beats on revenue, comps show unexpected growth (July 29)