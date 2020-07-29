Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) plans to introduce periodic auctions, a mechanism based on a model first used in Europe, for trading U.S. equities, assuming it received regulatory approval.

The periodic auction is designed to allow market participants to access frequent, price-forming auctions throughout the course of the trading day, thereby helping enable them to find liquidity in a short time-frame with low market impact, while prioritizing size and price.

Cboe expects its planned U.S. offering will improve execution quality for market participants sourcing intraday liquidity in the public markets, and in particular, for those that are seeking to trade in size, including block-like executions, or to access liquidity in thinly traded securities.

The company plans to introduce periodic auctions on its Cboe BYX Equities Exchange.