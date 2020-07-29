Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) is slightly lower in AH trading after reporting same-store sales fell 11.0% (ex-F/X) in Q2 vs. -8.2% consensus, with an 10% decline at KFC and a 12% drop at Pizza Hut.

The restaurant operator says the unevenness in recovery was most pronounced in the differences between regions and trade zones. Eastern China recovered faster than other regions, while Northern China's recovery was notably slower, primarily due to more stringent public health measures.

Restaurant margin plunged to 13.7% of sales vs. 14.7% a year ago due to sales deleveraging and additional costs.Operating margin was 7.5% of sales vs. 5.8% consensus.

The restaurant company says 99% of its restaurants are back open at least partially. However, management says the pace of recovery is uneven, with recent sales and traffic still below pre-outbreak levels as people continue to avoid going out and practice social distancing. Same-stores sales were still down by more than 10% month-to-date.

Shares of Yum China are down 0.48% premarket to $53.49.

