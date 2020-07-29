Seeking Alpha
Bristol Myers files U.S. application for cell therapy for multiple myeloma

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has resubmitted its marketing application to the FDA seeking approval of CAR T cell immunotherapy idecabtagene vicleucel (formerly bb2121) for the treatment of adults with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, a Breakthrough Therapy-tagged indication.

The company received a Refusal to File letter from the agency in mid-May in response to its first filing citing the need for additional Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control information.

The company in-licensed the rights to the therapy from development partner bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE).

