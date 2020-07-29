Transocean (NYSE:RIG) +5.8% after-hours after reporting an adjusted Q2 loss of $1M but contract drilling revenue jumped 23% Y/Y to $930M, primarily due to $177M of revenues recognized in Q2 resulting from a settlement agreement with a customer for performance disputes.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA climbed to $418M from $235M in Q1; revenue efficiency was 97.2% vs. 94.4% in Q1.

Net cash from operating activities totaled $87M, compared to negative $48M in the prior quarter, rising mostly due to collections of certain receivables and decreased income tax payments.

Contract backlog was $8.9B as of the July Fleet Status Report.