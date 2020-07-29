ServiceNow's (NYSE:NOW) Subscription revenue grew 30% Y/Y to $1.02B in the quarter, helping drive the Q2 beats. Shares are down 5.3% AH .

Billings grew 24% Y/Y versus the 31% growth in last year's quarter and the 17.2% consensus.

FCF was up 34% to $259.3M.

The company raises its FY20 estimates to $4.21-4.225B in subscription revenue (was: $4.167-4.187B) and $4.7-4.74B in subscription billings (was: $4.66-4.72B).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

